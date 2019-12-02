SHIPPENSBURG — The case of a Lancaster County man charged with sexually assaulting three young girls in Cumberland County moved to county court on Monday after a brief but well-attended preliminary hearing.
Michael A. Kauffman, 38, of Lititz, appeared in court where he was represented by Berks County attorney Allan Leonard Sodomsky before District Judge H. Anthony Adams.
Kauffman was accompanied by a dozen family and friends — including his parents — many of whom were members of the Plain community.
Kauffman was charged with 31 counts related to sexual assault of children, including two counts of rape, by Pennsylvania State Police of Carlisle on Nov. 4.
Sodomsky stated after the hearing that Kauffman maintains his innocence and looks forward to the "truth coming out."
Kauffman's ex-wife, Audrey Malchow Kauffman, also attended the hearing with a group of about a dozen supporters. Many were with the victim's support group Never Stand Alone.
Joanna Yoder, of Mifflinburg, said she started the organization because she believes that a victim should never end up in court alone.
Yoder, a former member of the conservative Mennonite community, said she dealt with many years of sexual abuse herself.
Kauffman is currently out of jail after posting a $250,000 bail through an insurance backed surety bond.
The formal arraignment is scheduled for February 20, 2020, in the Carlisle county courthouse.
Reporter Alex Geli contributed to this story.