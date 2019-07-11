The case of a Lancaster County doctor charged with sexual offenses against six males he treated with sports massages has been moved on to county court.

William Vollmar, 55, appeared in District Judge Stuart Mylin's Quarryville office Thursday morning for a preliminary hearing. He wore a dark blue suit with glasses perched on his head.

Vollmar was first charged in April with touching a man's genitals at his Quarryville office during a March massage for a sports injury. He was subsequently charged in five other cases incidents that allegedly happened between the late 1990s and earlier this year.

In court, Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Daniel J. Dye, who is prosecuting the case, said the only witness Thursday would be Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Kory Wardrop, who filed charges against Vollmar. Mylin said he read before the hearing the affidavits written by Wardrop. Mylin said there was enough prima facie evidence for Vollmar's case to be moved to Lancaster County Court. "Prima facie" is a legal term that means there's enough evidence to show a crime may have happened and the defendant may have committed it.

Vollmar is being represented by Lancaster defense attorney Michael Winters.

"Dr. Vollmar continues to prepare to defend against these allegations and remains confident that our legal system will assure he receives a fair trial," Winters said after the hearing.

Dye said the attorney general's hotline for potential, alleged victims of Vollmar is still open. The number is 1-800-332-6039.

"We continue to urge anyone with information to call," Dye said.

Vollmar is out of prison on unsecured bail. Before the charges were filed against him, Vollmar worked at Diamantoni & Associates LLP and with several Lancaster County school districts. His medical license is under temporary suspension by the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Charges against William Vollmar Charges filed May 10 A former Lampeter-Strasburg High School student said Vollmar began performing oral sex on him without his consent during sports massages at Vollmar’s home between 1996 and 1997, according to the Office of the Pennsylvania Attorney General. Vollmar was charged with two counts of felony sexual assault. Charges filed May 1 State police accuse Vollmar of touching a 17-year-old male’s genitals during two sports massages in the Conestoga Valley High School athletic trainer’s room, 2110 Horseshoe Road, East Lampeter Township. The first massage took place on a Sunday afternoon sometime in January or February, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Vollmar was charged with felonies of sexual contact with a minor while working at school, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor; and misdemeanor indecent assault.





A man told police he was Vollmar’s patient in the early 1990s while at Conestoga Valley High School. Vollmar began “working on” the male, a minor at the time, during sports massages in 1996 and 1997, according to police. In 2016 Vollmar allegedly touched the man’s genitals during a massage at his home. The man stopped him and left, police said. The man had another appointment at the Quarryville office in June or July 2017. During that appointment, Vollmar allegedly sexually assaulted him, according to charging documents. Vollmar was charged with felony sexual assault and misdemeanor indecent assault.





Police said Vollmar touched a man’s genitals during a massage at Vollmar’s West Lampeter Township home between May and June 2017. The man was previously a patient at Vollmar’s Quarryville office. Vollmar was charged with misdemeanor indecent assault.





Police said Vollmar touched a 17-year-old male’s genitals during a massage at Vollmar’s home in summer 2016. The man began seeing Vollmar for massages in fall 2015. Vollmar allegedly told him it would be “more convenient” to come to Vollmar’s home. Vollmar was charged with felony corruption of minors and misdemeanor indecent assault. Charge filed April 10 Police said Vollmar touched a male patient’s genitals during a massage for a sports injury March 23 at Vollmar’s Quarryville office. Vollmar was charged with indecent assault.

LNP reporter Hurubie Meko contributed to this report.