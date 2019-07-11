William Vollmar walks back to his car after his preliminary hearing at Judge Stuart Mylin's office on Wednesday, July 11, 2019. Vollmar is the doctor accused of sex crimes against students while a sports doctor.
The case of a Lancaster County doctor charged with sexual offenses against six males he treated with sports massages has been moved on to county court.
William Vollmar, 55, appeared in District Judge Stuart Mylin's Quarryville office Thursday morning for a preliminary hearing. He wore a dark blue suit with glasses perched on his head.
Vollmar was first charged in April with touching a man's genitals at his Quarryville office during a March massage for a sports injury. He was subsequently charged in five other cases incidents that allegedly happened between the late 1990s and earlier this year.
In court, Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Daniel J. Dye, who is prosecuting the case, said the only witness Thursday would be Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Kory Wardrop, who filed charges against Vollmar. Mylin said he read before the hearing the affidavits written by Wardrop. Mylin said there was enough prima facie evidence for Vollmar's case to be moved to Lancaster County Court. "Prima facie" is a legal term that means there's enough evidence to show a crime may have happened and the defendant may have committed it.
Vollmar is being represented by Lancaster defense attorney Michael Winters.
"Dr. Vollmar continues to prepare to defend against these allegations and remains confident that our legal system will assure he receives a fair trial," Winters said after the hearing.
Vollmar is out of prison on unsecured bail. Before the charges were filed against him, Vollmar worked at Diamantoni & Associates LLP and with several Lancaster County school districts. His medical license is under temporary suspension by the Pennsylvania Department of State.
LNP reporter Hurubie Meko contributed to this report.