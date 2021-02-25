Claire Miller, the Manheim Township girl accused of fatally stabbing her sister early Monday, is one of two teenagers charged with homicide in Lancaster County.

While Miller’s case is in its early stages, and little is known about the circumstances that led to the killing, a recent judge’s ruling in the other case foreshadows what could happen with Miller’s case.

Rahmir Hopkins was three weeks shy of his 15th birthday when police say he shot Luis A. Perez, 25, in the back as Perez was trying to get up off a sidewalk as two other people were kicking him.

The shooting happened on Oct. 9, 2019, at South Lime and Juniata streets. Besides homicide, Hopkins, of Lancaster, is charged with possessing a firearm as a minor and carrying a firearm without a license.

Under Pennsylvania law, homicide is automatically treated as an adult crime. Defendants can seek to have their case moved to juvenile court, which focuses on rehabilitation and includes supervision until age 21, by showing that doing so would serve the public’s interest.

Early on in Hopkins’ case, his attorney, Perry Paul De Marco Sr., sought to have the case moved to juvenile court, where prosecution is primarily concerned with rehabilitation and prospects for long-term imprisonment are reduced. A lawyer could be considered incompetent for not trying, De Marco said Wednesday.

Though Hopkins’ bid failed, Lancaster County Judge David Workman’s Feb. 10 ruling sheds light on the process that Miller will almost certainly go through.

Under the law, a judge must consider various factors, including the crime’s impact on the victim and community, whether the defendant poses a threat and is amenable to treatment.

In considering the factors, Workman determined that it would not be in the public’s interest to transfer the case to juvenile court.

Workman wrote that Perez’s sister testified at a Jan. 22 transfer hearing that his “children still ask for him every day and do not understand that they will never see their father again. (She) testified that she no longer feels safe walking around the community anymore since the time of the offense.”

The judge cited a psychological evaluation done on Hopkins last summer that found “significant elevations” in measures of verbal aggression, anger and hostility. Hopkins also scored high on the “violent and aggressive tendencies” scale.

Workman wrote that, given that juvenile court supervision lasts only until age 21, “... the court does not find that this would be adequate time for defendant's rehabilitation, particularly with defendant's unwillingness to participate in therapy.”

Workman noted Hopkins told his psychological evaluator “that he would not be willing to receive intensive treatment or comply with demands that treatment can place on individuals … (and) … that he does not expect that he would benefit from treatment or change as a result of treatment."

Hopkins is being held without bail at Lancaster County Prison. Miller, who will turn 15 on May 18, is also being held at the prison.

On Monday, Manheim Township police charged her with stabbing her sister, Helen, 19, in the neck with a knife in the family’s Clayton Street home around 1 a.m.

Miller’s attorney declined comment Wednesday. A preliminary hearing that had been scheduled for Friday has been postponed, but a new date has not been set.