The case of an East Earl Township man charged with stabbing the mother of his four children and her friend before stabbing himself last month is moving to county court.

Gregory B. Hall, 28, waived his preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon before District Judge Jonathan Heisse.

That means Hall concedes that prosecutors have enough evidence to show that a crime was likely committed and it will be up to a jury or judge to decide if Hall is responsible.

Hall is charged with two counts each of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and terroristic threats and one count each of strangulation and stalking.

Hall appeared briefly in the courtroom, wearing an orange Lancaster County Prison jumpsuit, to sign paperwork. He wore handcuffs, which were linked to a chain around his waist.

Afterward, his defense attorney, Michelle Akritas, said she will likely pursue a mental health defense.

About 12 hours before the Oct. 19 stabbings, Hall had been released from a mental health unit at a hospital, she said.

"I'm thinking maybe he shouldn't have been allowed out," she said.

According to East Earl police, Hall stabbed the woman in their 1049 Main Street apartment after she told him she wanted to end their relationship. Hall then stabbed a friend of the woman who tried to stop Hall before Hall stabbed himself, police said in charging documents.

Hall is being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail. Formal arraignment is scheduled Dec. 13.