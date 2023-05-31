The Ephrata Police Department is investigating a bullet strike on a car Monday evening.

Police responded to Dutch-Way Farm Market at 1125 S. State St. around 8:50 p.m. and found a red Volkswagen Jetta with damage to the windshield.

The car's occupants said they were driving east on Rothsville Road toward Route 272, and when they were near the Turkey Hill at 3585 Rothsville Rd., they heard a loud noise and the windshield was struck by an object.

Police determined a bullet pierced the windshield and struck the headrest, lodging there. The occupants had minor injuries from broken glass.

Video obtained by police shows a dark colored sedan in the area around the time of the incident.

It's unclear how many occupants were in the Jetta at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Beth Rivera at 717-738-9200, ext. 241, or BRivera@EphrataPD.org.