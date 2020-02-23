Editor's note: To see today's main story about Carol Stoudt, click here to read.

Beermaking is winding down at Stoudts Brewing Co. in Adamstown, but production of its traditional ales and lagers might not actually come to a halt.

Trailblazing brewmaster Carol Stoudt announced earlier this month that operation at the 2800 N. Reading Road brewery would cease as she prepares for retirement. However, she said she now wants to find a way to keep producing beer for the adjacent Stoudt’s Black Angus Restaurant & Pub she oversees with her husband, Ed.

The shift came because of messages of support Stoudt received from customers as well as interest from potential buyers of the brewery’s 30-barrel beermaking system, she said.

“It was overwhelming,” Stoudt said of the response to the brewery’s Feb. 3 announcement that she was retiring and the brewery would close in the spring. “The outpouring has been quite amazing.”

While options are still being considered, Stoudt said a likely outcome is the sale of some of the larger equipment, leaving a smaller system with which she could brew beer to sell at the restaurant.

“We will most likely sell that equipment and then utilize a three- to five-barrel system to produce beer for (the restaurant),” she said last week. “I’m really hoping. I’m going to work hard to do that.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

With a smaller system, Stoudt said she could still make some of the brewery’s most well-known beers, including its German-style Pils, Golden Helles Lager, American Pale Ale, Scarlet Lady Ale, and Fat Dog Imperial Stout.

Lancaster Dispensing Co. and a handful of other longstanding beer customers could also continue to get Stoudts beer, she said.

Carol Stoudt said operating like a brewpub would relieve the stress of managing a large distribution network while allowing her to keep making her award-winning beers.

“I think that’s why I’m a little happy right now because I didn’t like the idea of just stopping,” she said.