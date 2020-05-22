Carmen, a mixed-breed, medium-size dog, is ball of fun! She loves checking out new places as part of PupVentures, a program in which volunteers can take dogs on a field trip.

Carmen is estimated to be about 2. She came to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals-Lancaster Center as a stray and is eager to find her forever home.

She has a wonky thing called a luxating patella, or trick knee. It is a common condition in dogs, particularly small and miniature breeds. But she doesn’t let this get in her way. She still loves to go outside exploring.

Carmen is really not a fan of other animals, so she needs to be the only pet in the home.

If you are interested in meeting Carmen, email Lancaster@pspca.org to learn more about her and schedule a meet-and-greet appointment.

The SPCA-Lancaster Center is located at 848 S. Prince St.

