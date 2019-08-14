A caregiver at a group home strangled a resident who has autism and there's a warrant for his arrest, East Cocalico Township police said.

The caregiver, Junior Sesay, 26, of Lansdowne, was charged with one count of strangulation, a second-degree felony, on Aug. 1.

According to police, an officer met with the 19-year-old resident on July 15 at Ephrata Community Hospital.

The resident told the officer Sesay choked him with one hand and put his other hand over his mouth during an argument at the group home at 1217 West Swartzville Road, police said.

The resident stated "he could not breathe and frantically tried to break free," police said.

The officer saw redness and marks on both sides of the resident's throat, police said.

The Department of Human Services regulates group homes.

In an email Wednesday, a spokeswoman wrote: "The provider reported the incidents to DHS’ Office of Developmental Programs in accordance with our incident management requirements. This incident is under active investigation by the department and we cannot comment further at this time."