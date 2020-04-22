A Carbon County man has been charged after he went to police to report a video on Facebook that showed him attempting to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex in Lancaster County, police said.

Richard Thomas Hardy Jr., 30, of Bowmanstown, Pennsylvania, drove to Rutter's Gas Station in East Lampeter Township Jan. 9, 2020, to meet up with a 15-year-old girl to have sex, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

When Hardy arrived, however, he was met by Justin Perry or "Mr. 17540," a self-described vigilante who confronts potential child predators on video. Perry had posed as the 15-year-old Hardy had arranged to meet up with, according to police.

Perry and two other men confronted Hardy and recorded the encounter on Facebook Live.

The day after the confrontation, Hardy went to Pennsylvania State to report Perry's Facebook Live video. During the report, Hardy also told police that he began speaking to a 15-year-old girl on Skout, a dating app. According the affidavit, Hardy said he sent the girl nude photographs of himself and drove one-and-a-half hours to Lancaster County to bring the girl alcohol and cigarettes, but instead was met with three men.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

After police contacted Perry, he provided police with messages he exchanged with Hardy, court documents said. Police executed a search warrant of Hardy's home and found the alcohol that Hardy said he purchased for the teenage girl.

In an interview with police, Hardy said he was trying to get over an ex-girlfriend and "move on with his life," court documents said. He said he "made a stupid mistake online" by inappropriately talking to the 15-year-old girl and arranging to met for sex.

Hardy has been charged with criminal attempt of statutory sexual assault, criminal attempted of corruption of minors, criminal solicitation of child pornography and several other charges, court documents said.

He was released on $125,000 unsecured bail, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 5, 2020.