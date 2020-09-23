When: Lancaster City Council meeting, Sept. 22.

What happened: Friday, Sept. 25, will be Census Emergency Day in Lancaster under a proclamation unveiled during the meeting.

What it means: The city director of neighborhood engagement, Milzy Carrasco, who chairs the city’s hard-to-count subcommittee of Lancaster County’s Complete Count Committee, told council the event is being held in an effort to boost participation by city residents in the 2020 U.S. census. The day will include a caravan with Mayor Danene Sorace and other city officials visiting various locations in an effort to increase participation in the census by city residents.

Background: Currently just 63.4% of city residents have replied to the census, Carrasco reported, down from 69.5% at this point during the 2010 count. That is particularly troubling because city officials say Lancaster has historically been undercounted. In 2010 at least 20% of the city’s residents went uncounted. The push comes with the Sept. 30 deadline to complete the count fast approaching after the Census Bureau moved up its deadline, adding to a time crunch that came about when COVID-19 delayed the start of in-person counting.

Why it matters: The proclamation, which was issued jointly by Sorace and Reading Mayor Eddie Moran, warns of “dire ramifications” from an undercount to funding for education, disaster response and infrastructure for the city. It also warns of potential impacts to Pennsylvania’s delegation in Congress. Census data is used to determine how much states and municipalities receive in federal funding. It is also used to determine how many seats states get in the House of Representatives, and to redraw the district maps for Congressional elections.

Quotable: “It is imperative for our city to increase its census percentage today. It can’t wait,” Carrasco said. “We urge you to complete your census today. It is safe. It is easy. And it is important.”

What is next: Both mayors will hold a live event on the city’s Facebook page at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, to kick off the final push. Carrasco said they will discuss the impacts of the census and what is at stake with an increased undercount for communities that already have been historically undercounted. In addition to completing the census in person at one of the caravan stops, residents can complete their own report at my2020census.gov.