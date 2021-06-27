Hundreds of vintage and custom vehicles were lined up outside Hempfield High School on Saturday afternoon.

They were there in honor of two of the school’s alumni who were killed in a fiery crash last month: Brandie and Lenny Kasper.

The two Mount Joy siblings were massive car enthusiasts who would have loved an event like Saturday’s, their older sister Morgan, 23, said.

“We grew up as a racing car family,” Morgan said. “Lenny loved hot rods, we loved to go to car shows to see car things and just hang out and have some family time. That’s really what it’s all about. It’s an event where we can all get together and just be a family.”

The event featured an estimated 500 antique and custom cars and motorcycles, as well as music, food and raffles.

Among the vehicles lined up outside the school was a 1984 Monte Carlo SS, which Lenny and his father had been restoring for the past several years. Saturday’s event was the first time the vehicle has left the Kaspers’ garage.

Aside from memorializing the two siblings, the event was also meant to raise money for Brandie’s Hope, a charity created by Pine Creek Animal Hospital in Sadsbury Township, where Brandie Kasper worked at before her death. The charity, which the Kaspers said has already raised more than $4,000, is devoted to helping save the lives of injured pets.

“If your options are a $1,000 surgery for your animal or $70 to put it down and you can’t afford the surgery, (the charity) will give you the option to use funds from Brandie’ Hope to help cover the costs of saving your pets,” the Kaspers’ father Len, 43, said.

The animal-loving Brandie would occasionally pull money from her own pocket to help clients who were unable to afford life-saving surgeries for their pets, Morgan said.

“She’s not here anymore to help save animals,” Len said, “but this will help save people’s pets.”

Other ways of honoring the siblings, like creating a scholarship through the Hempfield School District, are still in the works.

“We have a lot of ideas,” the Kaspers’ mother Kathy, 43, said.

Some of the Kaspers’ closest friends helped organize the event in Brandie and Lenny’s honor after their deaths, with some assistance from Hempfield High School, which stepped in to host the event.

The Kasper family hopes the car rally can become an annual event that can continue to raise money for Brandie’s Hope and other charitable works.

“We’re trying to make a change so nobody else’s family has to go through this pain and tragedy,” Morgan said.

Brandie and Lenny Kasper were killed after they were struck by a tractor-trailer at Graystone Road and Main Street (Route 72) in East Petersburg on May 22.

“It’s such a nightmarish tragedy,” Len said. “It’s so hard to wrap your head around it.”

Grieving Brandie and Lenny hasn’t gotten any easier over the past month as reality has set in, the Kaspers said, a fact made tougher due to the family’s tight-knit nature.

“They say the harder you love, the harder you grieve, and that’s very true,” he said. “I think we have a long road ahead of us.”