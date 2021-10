Editor's Note: The car fire has since been cleared, and residual congestion is still reported in the area.

A car fire is causing heavy traffic congestion on Route 30 in East Hempfield Township.

The fie was reported in the eastbound lanes at the exit to Centerville Road, according to 511PA.

A lane is closed as a result of the fire. Heavy traffic congestion is reported in both directions in the area.

It is not immediately clear if there are any injuries or what caused the fire.