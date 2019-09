A car fire has the right lane closed in Manheim Township on Route 30 east, according to police.

No one was injured during the fire.

Traffic was backed up on Route 30 east from the Manheim Pike exit to about the New Holland Pike exit, according to 511pa.com.

Manheim Township police said that both lanes were open again as of 1:30 p.m.

The fire started shortly after 12:30 p.m. and firefighters reported that it was out about 20 minutes later.

More Lancaster County news: