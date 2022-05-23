west lampeter twp crash 05-23-2022
TOM AMICO

A car went off-road and crashed into a West Lampeter Township home Monday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The vehicle crashed into a home in the 700 block of Penn Grant Road, just off of Beaver Valley Pike (Route 222) less than two miles east of Willow Street, at 3:12 p.m., the supervisor said.

A second vehicle was also involved in the crash, according to an LNP|LancasterOnline correspondent. The supervisor could not confirm if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The supervisor was unsure if anyone was injured in the collision.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags