A car went off-road and crashed into a West Lampeter Township home Monday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The vehicle crashed into a home in the 700 block of Penn Grant Road, just off of Beaver Valley Pike (Route 222) less than two miles east of Willow Street, at 3:12 p.m., the supervisor said.

A second vehicle was also involved in the crash, according to an LNP|LancasterOnline correspondent. The supervisor could not confirm if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The supervisor was unsure if anyone was injured in the collision.