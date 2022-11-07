A chain reaction crash in West Cocalico Township on Monday afternoon ended with a car in a house and a resident injured, police said.

Linda Hinkle, 61, said she and her husband were sitting in the living room of their home on North Line Road, watching TV around noon, when they heard a crunch, and the living room wall broke in from the outside.

The wall hit Hinkle in the right arm, but she didn’t need to go to the hospital, she said. There have been many accidents at that intersection, Hinkle said, noting that they’ve lived in the house for 35 years.

Ephrata police said a pickup truck ran through a stop sign, smashed into another car, and knocked over the Hinkles' mailbox before going into their home. The crash happened at North Line and Short roads.

Lt. Chris McKim, Ephrata police, said the woman driving the pickup truck assumed it was a 4-way stop sign and drove through it, hitting the oncoming car. Ambulances were dispatched to the scene, but there were no serious injuries, police said.