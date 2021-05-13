A person received attention from emergency medical personnel after a car struck a home in Lancaster Township on Thursday afternoon.

The PT Cruiser crashed into a house on the 1000th block of Columbia Avenue at 3:58 p.m. and damaged the front and inside of the home.

The house is behind the Sunoco Mini Mart on 1000 Columbia Avenue.

The driver was transported to the hospital, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The supervisor was unaware of the extent of the driver's injuries.