A car crashed into a Conoy Township home and then burst into flames, setting the home ablaze Wednesday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The vehicle crashed into a three-story home in the 2500 block of Bainbridge Road (Route 241), about a mile off of River Road (441) east of Bainbridge at 6:08 p.m., the supervisor said.

Firefighters arrived to find the home ablaze, with a heavy fire in the attic, according to a dispatch report.

The supervisor said it was “most likely” the case that someone was injured in the crash, though he was unsure of how many patients there were. A dispatch report stated that a firefighter was injured as well.

An LNP|LancasterOnline correspondent said the crashing vehicle appeared to be a pickup truck.

The 2500 block of Bainbridge Road was shut down, the supervisor said.

Units from Dauphin County were also called to the scene.