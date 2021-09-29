conoy twp home crash 09-29-2021
AMANDA HARNISH | LNP CORRESPONDENT PHOTOGRAPHER

A car crashed into a Conoy Township home and then burst into flames, setting the home ablaze Wednesday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The vehicle crashed into a three-story home in the 2500 block of Bainbridge Road (Route 241), about a mile off of River Road (441) east of Bainbridge at 6:08 p.m., the supervisor said.

Firefighters arrived to find the home ablaze, with a heavy fire in the attic, according to a dispatch report.

The supervisor said it was “most likely” the case that someone was injured in the crash, though he was unsure of how many patients there were. A dispatch report stated that a firefighter was injured as well.

An LNP|LancasterOnline correspondent said the crashing vehicle appeared to be a pickup truck.

The 2500 block of Bainbridge Road was shut down, the supervisor said.

Units from Dauphin County were also called to the scene.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next