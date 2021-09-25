A flooded street caused a car to careen off the road and damage a Little Britain Township home Thursday morning, according to state police.

The car was traveling west along Nottingham Road (Route 272) when it left the road and crashed into a tree, causing a branch to break off and strike the porch of a residence in the first block of Roberts Road at 8:53 a.m., police said in a news release. The home’s owner told police she heard a loud noise outside her residence.

The driver, whose name was not provided in the news release, told police he was turning left when he attempted to avoid a large pool of standing water on the road, instead striking the tree.

No one was injured in the crash.

The car sustained some minor damage but was still operable, police said. No other damage was reported to the home.

The driver was cited with a summary traffic violation.