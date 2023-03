Two cars crashed on Old Philadelphia Pike on Tuesday afternoon, leaving at least two injured.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of Old Philadelphia Pike and Eastbrook Road at 3:18 p.m. for a report of a vehicle crash. A dispatcher with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said at least two people were injured.

Old Philadelphia Pike is closed between Eastbrook Road and Enterprise Drive.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is available.