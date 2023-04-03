Two cars were involved in a crash that injured at least three people in East Lampeter Township on Monday night.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of Strasburg Pike and Lincoln Highway at 6:39 p.m. for a report of a vehicle crash. A dispatcher with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said at least three people were injured, but no one was trapped in the cars.

All lanes, both directions, closed on Lincoln Highway between Greenfield Road and the exit to Route 30 West toward York. The lanes reopened around 8:20 p.m.