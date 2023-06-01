First responders and police are working on resolving a car crash on Route 283 westbound near Lancaster city that is creating traffic delays for Thursday morning motorists.

The crash was reported at 6:12 a.m. in Manheim Township at the intersection with Route 30 west, closing the road near Fruitville Pike. Lancaster County Wide Communications said there was one confirmed vehicle involved in the crash with one injury.

The Manheim Township Police Department is investigating the crash and said Route 283 west at Route 30 will be closed until further notice. It recommended motorists needing to get on to Route 283 from Route 30 should exit at Lititz Pike and enter by the York Road on ramp at Fruitville Pike.