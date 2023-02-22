Four people in a stolen car led police on a chase through Mount Joy and Rapho townships Sunday evening, leading to charges for three teens, according to Northwest Regional Police Department.

An officer using an automatic license plate reader in the westbound lanes of Route 283 near Snyder Road identified a 2009 Toyota Corolla listed as stolen in an armed carjacking in Reading in February, according to a criminal complaint.

The officer tried to stop the Corolla, but the driver continued on and spun out several times before police used spike strips in the 6400 block of Elizabethtown Road in Rapho.

The car finally stopped on the front lawn of a house on Meadow View Road and four people ran from the car, according to the complaint.

Officers were able to catch Eric Hammond and Dante Ashford, both 18 and of Lancaster, and a 17-year-old boy. The fourth person is still at large and hasn't been identified.

Officers found Glock handguns near Ashford and the 17 year old, and determined one of the guns was reported stolen by Manheim Township police, according to the complaint. Ashford can't legally have guns because of previous felony drug convictions.

All three are charged with receiving stolen property and evading arrest. Ashford and the 17 year old are also charged with weapons offenses.

Hammond and Ashford are being held in Lancaster County Prison with Ashford on $100,000 bail and Hammond on $75,000. They are scheduled to appear before District Judge Randall Miller on March 3 for a preliminary hearing. It was not clear if the 17 year old was being held at the Youth Intervention Center or released on bail.

Police ask anyone with information on the fourth person to call them at 717-367-8481.