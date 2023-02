Update: Lanes are open with restrictions as of 8:15 p.m.

A fire in a car-carrier tractor-trailer is blocking lanes northbound on Route 222 at Butter Road in Manheim Township on Monday night as of 7:50 p.m.

Fire fighters were dispatched to a report of a vehicle fire on Route 222 at Butter Road just before 7 p.m.

There are no injuries. All lanes are closed.