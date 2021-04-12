Too busy enjoying the spring weather to login and get your dose of LNP|LancasterOnline? Not to worry, we got you covered.

Ephrata man wanted by FBI in Capitol attack investigation, footage shows

A man who is wanted by the FBI and is shown on video pepper-spraying police and encouraging violence near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is a staunch Trump supporter from Ephrata, video and still footage shows.

Young owl taken from Mount Joy nest leads to anger, concern among locals, photographers

The sun had barely risen on March 21, but Laura Bickings was already out the door, awake with excitement while making the hour-long trip from her Chester County home to Mount Joy.

Wendell Metzler, the now-retired cop who befriended a criminal, leans on faith during cancer battle

It’s difficult for any police department to bid farewell to a retiring officer.

Saying goodbye is even harder when the officer’s career is cut short by a health condition.

QVC complex in W. Hempfield sold for $15M; future tenant could create up to 1,000 jobs

A New York-based real estate investment firm has purchased the QVC distribution center near Landisville for $15.5 million, courthouse records show.

Watch: YouTuber visits Shady Maple, two other local eateries; here's what he thought

Lancaster County has a rich culinary history that attracts tourists every year. Last week, a YouTuber by the name of Strictly Dumpling, who has over 3.6 million subscribers, paid a visit to the county in search of a great Amish buffet.

