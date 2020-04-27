An insurer with many Lancaster County members says it will waive copays, coinsurance and deductibles through May 1 on "in-network, inpatient hospital treatment for COVID-19."

This waiver applies to Medicare and fully insured individual and commercial group members, according to the nonprofit, which says large, self-insured organizations "may choose to offer this waiver for their employees."

The insurer also said through May 15,

BlueCross Dental plans will cover in-network teledentistry consultations with no member cost share

The Capital BlueCross Virtual Care app will be free for members whose plans it

For members whose plans include access to the Capital BlueCross Virtual Care app, this service will continue to be free