Lancaster County isn’t looking to follow its neighbor’s lead in banning medical marijuana for people on probation and parole.

Lebanon County adopted a ban on Sept. 1. Jefferson, Lycoming and Potter counties also have such bans. They’re based on federal law prohibiting all forms of marijuana.

But there’s also a federal budget provision that generally bars the U.S. Department of Justice from interfering with state marijuana laws.

Patrick Nightingale, a partner at Pittsburgh-based Cannabis Legal Solutions, said two Pennsylvania federal judges have ruled that a person on federal probation cannot be prosecuted for medical marijuana use that’s compliant with state law, because of the budget provision.

“We’ll have to wait and see,” he said on the outcome of the appeals he expects from policies like those in Jefferson, Lebanon, Lycoming and Potter counties that currently fall in a legal “gray area.”

No ban planned here

Lancaster County President Judge Dennis E. Reinaker, who oversees probation and parole here, referred questions to adult probation chief Mark Wilson.

Wilson said at last report only a few locals had used medical marijuana under Lancaster’s policy, which allows it as long as they show proof of compliance.

“So far it seems to be going well,” he said.

Lebanon County President Judge John C. Tylwalk signed the Lebanon policy on Sept. 1.

He cited a hypothetical situation that would otherwise result in charges of driving under the influence of marijuana as an example of the need for clarity.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“We were hoping for some guidance from someone,” Tylwalk said.

He also indicated the possibility of exceptions to the ban, saying, “We’re not going to be inhumane.”

For more on marijuana in Pennsylvania: