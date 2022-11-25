Imagine you’re scanning the streets for a parking spot in the middle of bustling city traffic. You’re relieved to finally spot one, but then you see a temporary no parking sign saying it’s not available.

So, you’re left to to circle the block again, in hopes of finding another spot.

Reader Mark Stoner believes some of those signs are problematic because they are actually outdated. But it’s too hard for drivers to tell from inside their vehicles.

Checking in on the incomplete parts of Ewell Plaza [Lancaster Watchdog] It may be another year before the Ewell Plaza artwork is installed on the facade of the Chri…

So, Stoner reached out to the Watchdog with a simple question: Can I move these temporary signs when they’re out of date?

Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus, spokesperson for the Lancaster City Police Department, said it depends on the type of sign.

Temporary no parking signs are issued by the police department upon request, Stoltzfus said. Businesses can ask for a sign when they’re having work done to a building or street, and residents can use them when moving in or out of a home or apartment.

Residents can only remove paper signs, Stoltzfus said, specifically the usually pink signs tacked to a pole or tree next to the street. Plastic signs held up by orange cones on the street can only be removed by the police department or whoever the sign is issued to.

“Those more permanent signs are Bureau property, taking or discarding those would be theft,” Stoltzfus said.

Anyone who sees an outdated sign can contact the police department or sign holder to get it removed, Stoltzfus said.

Notice problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com, or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.