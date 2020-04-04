Can we keep scenic Old Philadelphia Pike from looking like Rt. 30? Take the survey.

Travel the 17-mile length of Old Philadelphia Pike, and the diversity of Lancaster County unspools before one’s eyes.

Bridgeport and suburbia, with commercial strips, food joints, a community college and housing, gives way to the postcard villages of Bird-in-Hand, Intercourse and White Horse and, beyond them, a panoramic span of farmland to the horizon.

Because Old Philadelphia Pike, also designated as Route 340, still retains an enviable capacity for tourism friendly scenery and job-creating enterprises, happenstance shouldn’t dictate its future, land-use experts and municipal officials say.

Instead, the landscape’s best features and opportunities should be enhanced and its eyesores mitigated through thoughtful planning, they say.

That’s why the Lancaster County Planning Commission has chosen the two-lane, east-west corridor to be the first to get an in-depth review under Places2040, the county’s new comprehensive plan that calls for compact development and inter-municipal cooperation to corral sprawl.

Creating a plan for Old Philadelphia Pike is an old idea finally gaining traction, Scott Standish, chief county planner, said. The parties who have an interest in what happens seem ready to engage in the give and take that’s necessary to create a plan everyone supports.

The experts also want a plan the public can get behind. All are invited to learn about the land-use strategies under consideration and to vote on their favorites by taking the planning commission’s survey at oldphillypike.metroquest.com. It runs through July 31.

East Lampeter, Leacock and Salisbury township officials said Route 340 shouldn’t suffer the same fate as Route 30 and other “pikes” marred by auto-centric commercial and housing development.

“This corridor is special not just for the townships it traverses, but for all its users, daily and occasional,” they said in a joint statement, “and we are being provided an opportunity to implement (best practices) to keep those special areas and to enhance others.”

The township officials pointed out, for example, that they want Smoketown, Bird-in-Hand, Intercourse, Spring Garden and White Horse to retain their village character.

Joel Cliff of Discover Lancaster, who represents the tourism industry, concurs with their vision.

Cliff said visitors are drawn to Lancaster County for the farmland, villages and tourism sites the corridor features, and the tourism industry can support “reasonable and smart” development as long as it maintains the corridor’s agricultural heritage.

That heritage and agriculture’s economic viability in the corridor can be supported by preserving contiguous blocks of farmland, Jeff Swinehart of Lancaster Farmland Trust said.

“A collaborative approach, and one that goes beyond (municipal) boundaries, is imperative to ensure the farms along this corridor are permanently protected,” he said.

Economic development

But Lancaster County doesn’t thrive by farming and tourism alone.

Planning for the corridor must not neglect opportunities in designated growth areas for industry, on-farm businesses, workforce housing, water and sewer lines, and other infrastructure that support job growth, Lisa Riggs of nonprofit Economic Development Company said.

“To be clear, the discussion isn’t to overwhelm the corridor – it is not Route 30 -- but to achieve a balance that meets the community’s growth needs while also ensuring the maintenance of community character,” Riggs said.

It remains to be seen if community consensus can be reached on the future of Old Philadelphia Pike.

What’s clear is a corridor plans poses the first test of whether Lancaster County is willing to implement the challenging best practices enshrined in Places 2040.

“A lot of the decisions we need to make in a corridor like this aren’t motherhood and apple pie-type issues,” county planner Kip Van Blarcom said. “Everyone agrees that tourism and character is important, but some of these more challenging issues, like housing and economic development, we have to be more creative to come up with solutions.”

