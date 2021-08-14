A Lancaster County state senator continues questioning whether Pennsylvania’s public schools can require students and employees to wear facemasks despite insistence from a local education law expert and the state Department of Education that such a measure is within a school’s rights.

Republican state Sen. Scott Martin’s questioning comes as school boards and administrators across the state and county wrestle with decisions related to how they will protect students, faculty and staff amid an alarming rise in COVID-19 infections. Masks, particularly, have become a contentious issue with families and activist groups from both sides of the political aisle.

As of Friday, one Lancaster County school district – School District of Lancaster – has announced a mask requirement for students and employees indoors, regardless of vaccination status, entering the fall. The Manheim Township school board is expected to vote on its plan next week.

Meanwhile, Martin, from Martic Township and whose legislative district covers most of Lancaster County, including Lancaster city, Lancaster Township and Manheim Township, has expressed doubt as to whether school boards even have the legal authority to implement mask requirements.

Martin raises question

He brought up the question during a Senate Education Committee hearing last week in which lawmakers grilled state Education Secretary Noe Ortega and Acting state Health Secretary Alison Beam about reopening schools.

Martin, who chairs the committee, told Ortega that he could find no law or legal precedent that would allow school boards to impose mask mandates.

“There’s a real gap here statutorily and constitutionally that I don’t know if people have truly analyzed from a legal perspective for school boards and making these decisions,” Martin said. Ortega responded that he’d have to look into that and give Martin a clear answer at a later time. As of Friday, Martin said Ortega still had not provided an answer.

Martin doubled-down on his stance in an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline Thursday. He said without a state mandate or emergency declaration, local governments, such as school boards, have limited powers. He cited a provision Pennsylvania adopted in 1970, called Dillon’s Rule, that states local governments cannot make decisions that aren’t explicitly outlined in state law.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, a school board can adopt protective health measures such as a mask requirement if the situation calls for it.

Solicitor: Law gives schools broad discretion

Kendall Alexander, the Education Department’s spokesperson, said in an email Friday that the department cannot give school districts legal advice; however, she pointed to sections 407 and 510 of the public school code, adopted in 1949, when asked about imposing mask requirements.

Section 407 gives school boards the authority to “adopt reasonable rules and regulations for its government and control.” Section 510 states, in part, that school boards “may adopt and enforce such reasonable rules and regulations as it may deem necessary and proper, regarding the management of its school affairs, and the conduct and deportment of all superintendents, teachers, and other appointees or employees during the time they are engaged in their duties to the district, as well as regarding the conduct and deportment of all pupils attending the public schools in the district, during such time as they are under the supervision of the board of school directors and teachers.”

On Thursday, after an LNP | LancasterOnline request, the Education Department shared the same reasoning with Martin.

Given the state of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is “entirely ‘reasonable’ under Section 510 for a school board to adopt its own policies, rules or plans designed to stop or deter person-to-person COVID-19 transmission while staff and students are physically present in school buildings,” Howard Kelin, a local school district solicitor who graduated from law school in 1985, said in an email.

Kelin’s law firm, Lancaster-based Kegel Kelin Litts & Lord, is the appointed solicitor to 25 school districts, including 12 in Lancaster County.

Lancaster County is considered to have “high” community transmission of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC, as well as other health groups, recommends school districts implement mask requirements indoors for all students and employees regardless of vaccination status. The state Department of Education has encouraged Pennsylvania schools to follow that guidance, but it hasn’t issued any mandates.

“Each school board may elect to exercise its authority under Section 510 as it see fits – but there should be no question that the legal authority to do something (or nothing) exists,” Kelin said.

Martin expects legal challenges

Martin, when told by LNP | LancasterOnline of the school code language that Kelin said allows schools to adopt mask requirements, said he thinks that reasoning is “beyond a stretch” and that such an explanation sounds like it’s coming from someone “trying to create an outcome for a school that wanted to require masks for their kids.”

Martin, a former Lancaster County commissioner and director of the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center, said he still believes schools are crossing a line when deciding to require masks. He added that this wouldn’t be a problem if the state hadn’t “punted” to school districts to make such decisions.

The “vast majority” of feedback Martin said he’s gotten from constituents is that they want schools to reopen but don’t want their kids to be forced to wear masks. He said he expects legal challenges in districts that impose mask requirements.

Kelin suggests that such challenges would fail.

In 1981, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania decided in favor of the Chambersburg Area School District after The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees lodged a complaint on behalf of its custodial union members who alleged the school district had committed an unfair labor practice by banning smoking on school grounds. The court cited Section 510 to back its decision, stating the smoking ban was “a matter of basic educational policy.”

“Although COVID mitigation measures and a smoking ban have differences, they share the common element of imposing reasonable restrictions designed to protect the health and well-being of students and staff while at school,” Kelin said. “Accordingly, I believe Section 510 provides a lawful basis for school boards to implement reasonable COVID-19 mitigation measures under current circumstances – should a school board wish to do so.”

School boards should consult their local solicitor on such matters, Annette Stevenson, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, said, adding that the organization supports the local authority of each school board to make determinations. Some solicitors, Stevenson noted, may reach different conclusions based on the law.

While Gov. Tom Wolf was in Lancaster County Thursday, an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter asked him whether schools have the authority to require masks. His response: “I’m not an attorney.”

LNP | LancasterOnline reporter Nicole Brambila contributed to this report.