Can I pass oversized farming equipment on the road? How did Salunga get its name? [We the People]

LancasterOnline is answering your questions through We the People, a public-powered journalism project. You ask, you vote and our reporters find the answers.

Here are a few answers to questions that had not yet made it to the voting round.

If you have a Lancaster County-centric question, submit it below and your question may be featured in a future article.

Complete the submission by entering in your email.

What are the laws regarding oversized farm equipment on public roads? Sometimes traffic is stuck behind them for miles!

There are two types of farm-related vehicles, and both are road-legal with stipulations.

- Farm vehicle: trucks and tractor-trailers used exclusively for farming purposes. They're registered with PennDOT much like cars and other vehicles. Examples include grain trucks, tankers, cattle trucks and pick-up trucks.

- Implements of husbandry: are probably the oversized vehicles you're thinking of, which include tractors, planters, cultivators, etc. They are required to be inspected, too.

According to PennDOT, all vehicles that go less than 25 mph by design are required to display a special orange triangle.

Larger implements of husbandry (up to 12 feet wide) are street-legal from sunrise to sunset. Otherwise, the rule of thumb is generally 8 feet, 6 inches, according to PennDOT's fact sheet.

You can pass these vehicles if you are not in a "no-passing zone," and if you can see that there is no oncoming traffic.

Don't pass a vehicle if... - You have a limited view of the road ahead - You're in a "no-passing zone" - You're close to an intersection - The road ahead is curvy or you're on a hill SOURCE: PennDOT

Question submitted by Lynley C.

Where did the name of the town Salunga originate?

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Salunga is the latter part of a name given by the Delaware Native Americans.

When they settled, they called the nearby creek the "Chiquesalunga Creek," meaning "place of the crayfish," according to the Susquehanna River Basin Commission.

Now, we call it "Chiques Creek" - dropping the Salunga part. The Salunga name was reclaimed when the town was settled.

Question submitted by M. Velde.

More 'We the People'