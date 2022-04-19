For the first time in almost 40 years, a highly contagious strain of avian flu was detected on a Lancaster County farm.

The disease was found at an East Donegal Township facility owned and operated by Kreider Farms, a family-owned dairy, egg and poultry enterprise that farms more than 3,000 acres in Lancaster, Lebanon and Dauphin counties and employs 450 people. More than 160 poultry operations surrounding the farm on Colebrook Road will be subjected to increased scrutiny and testing requirements under a 10-kilometer-diameter quarantine zone. Those precautions are part of an effort to stop the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, which state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding described as a threat to Pennsylvania’s $7.1 billion poultry industry, a large part of which is located in the county.

“The heart of the poultry industry in Pennsylvania is in Lancaster County,” Redding said, revealing what’s at stake.

What does this mean for consumers? Here are answers to some questions consumers may have, from what to do with the eggs in your fridge to whether you should take down your bird feeders.

Can humans get avian flu? What are the symptoms?

In rare cases, humans have contracted avian flu, but experts, including at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have said this outbreak poses a low risk to people. Infections range from no symptoms to mild illness to severe illness and death, and infections also vary depending on strain.

More common symptoms can include conjunctivitis (pink eye), flu-like respiratory symptoms, pneumonia, fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle and body aches, headaches, fatigue, shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Less common symptoms include diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and seizures.

Lab testing is necessary for a diagnosis.

How do humans get bird flu?

Humans can be infected with bird flu when the virus gets into their eyes, nose or mouth or is inhaled. Infected birds’ saliva, mucous and feces carry the virus. A person can be infected by touching their mouth, eyes or nose after “unprotected contact” with a sick bird or a surface that carries the virus, but if a person breathes the virus in the air, they can be infected.

In general, people should avoid interacting with wild or sick birds, experts have said.

Can humans give bird flu to other humans?

Yes, it can be spread from one infected person to a close contact, but it’s very rare, according to the CDC.

Can humans get avian flu from eating eggs or poultry?

You should always be sure to fully cook your eggs and poultry. “The proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit kills bacteria and viruses, including HPAI A(H5) viruses,” the CDC advises. Find out more here. I have Kreider eggs in the fridge right now, do I throw them away? No. The USDA says on its fact sheet about avian influenza that eggs that are properly prepared and cooked are safe to eat. Proper food safety practices are important every day. In addition to proper processing, proper handling and cooking of poultry provides protection from viruses and bacteria, including avian influenza. The USDA reminds consumers that there are four basic food safety steps to follow: clean, separate, cook and chill. According to the CDC,the proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit kills bacteria and viruses, including the bird flu. Will egg and chicken prices go up? Yes. How much depends not only on how many birds end up being culled but also on consumer demand. Demand for eggs has leveled off after Easter, one of the high demand periods of the year.



On top of inflation, the avian flu outbreak has influenced prices for eggs and poultry over the last month as flocks were culled in other states. Darryl Martin, co-owner and manager of Martin’s Country Market in Ephrata Township, said the retail price of a dozen large eggs has increased to $3.99 from about $2.99 about six weeks ago. Chicken breasts in a value pack are up to about $5, he said. The increase has not been as drastic but he does not expect it to go down in the near future. The USDA is predicting prices will go up but acknowledged in its latest Food Price Outlook (released March 25) that there is a chance they could go down. Poultry prices are predicted to increase between 6% and 7%, and egg prices are predicted to increase between 2.5% and 3.5% this year. The agency said an ongoing outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza could contribute to poultry and egg price increases through reduced supply or decrease prices through lowered international demand for U.S. poultry products or eggs. The agency plans to monitor price impacts from the outbreak in subsequent Food Price Outlook reports. The next one is due April 25.

I have backyard chickens. Do I need to take any precautions?

Even though the local case of avian influenza was found in a commercial flock of more than a million chickens, even those with just a few chickens raised at home need to take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Backyard poultry owners are going to the most at-risk because most of them keep their birds outside,” says Emily Shoop, former poultry extension educator for Penn State Extension. She is now the 4-H youth development educator in Mifflin County.

To protect backyard chickens, she suggested these precautions:

- Keep chickens away from wild birds and their manure, by sheltering them in a coop, for example.

- Take down bird feeders to avoid attracting infected birds.

- Shower and change clothes and shoes before returning to your flock.

Be on high alert for respiratory issues in your chickens (such as coughing or sneezing) or unusual deaths. Report issues with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture at 717-772-2852.

What do I do if I think my chickens are sick?

Farmers or backyard hobbyists who believe their poultry may be infected have been asked to report illnesses to the Pennsylvania Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services at 717-772-2852 (select option 1). What if I find a dead bird in the wild? Those who encounter sick or dead wild birds should contact the state Game Commission at 610-926-3136, officials said. Follow Pennsylvania avian flu updates at lanc.news/Avian.

Staff writers Lisa Scheid, Sean Sauro and Erin Negley contributed to this report.