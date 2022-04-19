For the first time in almost 40 years, a highly contagious strain of avian flu was detected on a Lancaster County farm.

The disease was found at an East Donegal Township facility owned and operated by Kreider Farms, a family owned dairy, egg and poultry enterprise that farms more than 3,000 acres in Lancaster, Lebanon and Dauphin counties and employs 450 people. More than 160 poultry operations surrounding the farm on Colebrook Road will be subjected to increased scrutiny and testing requirements under a 10-kilometer-diamter quarantine zone. Those precautions are part of an effort to stop the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, which state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding described as a threat to Pennsylvania’s $7.1 billion poultry industry, a large part of which is located in the county.

“The heart of the poultry industry in Pennsylvania is in Lancaster County,” Redding said, revealing what’s at stake.

What does this mean for consumers? Here are answers to some questions consumers may have, from what to do with the eggs in your fridge to whether you should take down your bird feeders.

Can humans get avian flu? What are the symptoms?

In rare cases, humans have contracted avian flu, but experts, including at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have said this outbreak poses a low risk to people. Infections range from no symptoms to mild illness to severe illness and death, and infections also vary depending on strain.

More common symptoms can include conjunctivitis (pink eye), flu-like respiratory symptoms, pneumonia, fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle and body aches, headaches, fatigue, shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Less common symptoms include diarreha, nausea, vomiting and seizures.

Lab testing is necessary for a diagnosis.

How do humans get bird flu?

Humans can be infected with bird flu when the virus gets into their eyes, nose or mouth or is inhaled. Infected birds’ saliva, mucous and feces carry the virus. A person can be infected by touching their mouth, eyes or nose after “unprotected contact” with a sick bird or a surface that carries the virus, but if a person breathes the virus in the air, they can be infected.

In general, people should avoid interacting with wild or sick birds, experts have said.

Can humans give bird flu to other humans?

Yes, it can be spread from one infected person to a close contact, but it’s very rare, according ot the CDC.

Can humans get avian flu from eating eggs or poultry?

You should always be sure to fully cook your eggs and poultry. “The proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit kills bacteria and viruses, including HPAI A(H5) viruses,” the CDC advises. Find out more here.

What do I do if I think my chickens are sick? Farmers or backyard hobbyists who believe their poultry may be infected have been asked to report illnesses to the Pennsylvania Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services at 717-772-2852 (select option 1). What if I find a dead bird in the wild? Those who encounter sick or dead wild birds should contact the state Game Commission at 610-926-3136, officials said.

Staff writers Lisa Scheid, Sean Sauro and Erin Negley contributed to this report.