While some cardboard items can go out for curbside pickup, others – like paperboard – have to be taken directly to a recycling facility. One reader wrote to ask why, since at some facilities, all of the materials are placed in the same bin.

The answer really boils down to the difference between cardboard and paperboard.

Corrugated cardboard is the type of cardboard most people think about as boxes -- such as the type deliveries from Amazon come in. It can go into the household recycling bin or can be taken to any Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority location, said Karen Gross, a communications representative with LCSWMA.

Paperboard or chipboard, however, is single-layer, lightweight paper stock often associated with items such as cereal boxes. It has a high contamination rate and is unusable when it gets wet. Because of that, residents shouldn’t put it out for curbside pickup, where it could potentially be exposed to the elements, Gross said.

Paperboard can still be recycled at Lancaster city’s recycling center on New Holland Avenue, or it can be placed in with household garbage, where it is converted to energy during the combustion process, Gross said. At that location the customer is in charge of separating the board types into the appropriately labeled bins.

Additionally, Gross said that some buyers of fiber permit the mixing of corrugated cardboard and chipboard for processing, which is why they might be combined at the Drop-Off. Gross added that Penn Waste accepts chipboard and mixed-paper at the Material Recycling Facility but directs all their customers in Lancaster County to follow the Big 4 rule – corrugated cardboard, plastic bottles & jugs with necks, metal food and beverage, and glass jars and bottles.

If corrugated cardboard is mixed with paperboard or chipboard there is no penalty, Gross explained. Additionally, recycling collection crews collect bins no matter the material in the bins because it would be challenging for crews to sort materials at the curb.

Once the material is collected it is sent to the Materials Recovery Facility or to the Transfer Station Complex then to MRF, Gross said. She explained that at the MRF humans and machines remove contaminants as best they can, from the recycling process.

“When residents put non-recyclables in the container it creates more work, increases the contamination within the recycling stream, and decreases the quality of the actual end product of feedstock to market,” Gross said. “When residents recycle properly it makes the lives of the folks doing the work and the world a better place.”

LCSWMA imposed the Big 4 changes to single-stream curbside service in 2018 after a collapse in U.S. recycling markets, or the “recycling crisis.” Things like newspapers, grocery bags, trash bags, junk mail, glossy magazines, yogurt cups, bottle caps, cereal boxes and takeout containers – which are not part of the Big 4 – should not go in the recycling bin.

The change was implemented after a ripple effect from China, which until 2017 was the largest consumer of recyclable materials generated in the United States, cracked down on imported waste and banned most recyclable materials, including mixed paper, due to contamination like the kind from paperboard. In 2018, China announced a plan to ban all imported recycled commodities. To keep recycling in Lancaster County sustainable, LCSWMA said at the time, single-stream curbside service was rolled out.

