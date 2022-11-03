There are no public polls measuring voters’ support for the two candidates running to represent the 96th House District.

But a late surge of money into the campaign of Republican April Weaver over the past two months suggests GOP leaders see a chance to defeat state Rep. Mike Sturla in a district that was significantly redrawn this year to include much of Manheim Township and East Petersburg Borough, while losing the southern half of Lancaster city.

Filings with the Department of State show that the campaign arm of Pennsylvania’s House Republicans donated nearly $25,000 to Weaver on Oct. 31. And her campaign finance filing for June through Oct. 24 shows Weaver raised $64,000, far more than the $5,000 she reported raising for the May primary.

Weaver’s filing reveals the county’s Republican leaders are backing her campaign with big donations. She reported $1,000 contributions each from state Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin, as well as from House Speaker Bryan Cutler, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, and state Reps. Joshua Kail, Bret Miller and Dave Hickernell.

A member of the Manheim Township school board since 2019, Weaver, 38, said the Republican Party has supported her campaign throughout her run for the 96th district. On the campaign trail, she said she found a “general consensus there’s a need for a fresh perspective” in Harrisburg, particularly a woman’s.

Lisa Buckwalter, A Manheim Township Republican committee member, said she couldn’t speak in detail about Weaver’s campaign, but agreed there is a “positive feeling” in the party for her chances to win on Tuesday. She said Weaver’s appeal comes from the fact that she’s still relatively new to politics.

Local business leaders are supporting Weaver as well. Her campaign reported a $10,000 donation from Elizabethtown resident Barry Shaw, chairman of the Wenger Group, and about $9,000 from Dave Hollinger of Denver, the chairman of Four Seasons Produce. She also received $5,000 from Rick Rodgers, a retired financial adviser, author and philanthropist in Lancaster.

On paper, the 96th District looks like an easy win for Democrats, despite including suburban areas where Republicans run local government. The Department of State says 47% of the registered voters living within the district’s boundaries are Democrats, compared with 35% who are Republicans and 18% independents or third-party supporters.

But the 2021 municipal elections saw Republicans make big gains on the Manheim Township board of commissioners and school board, and a GOP wave up and down the ballot could sweep Weaver into office.

Sturla still ahead in money chase

Sturla, seeking his 17th term, has still raised more money than Weaver this year. He pulled in $150,000 between June and Oct. 24 and had $45,000 cash on hand as of Oct. 24, though his filing also reported $46,000 in debt, mostly for office supplies, printed campaign materials and fundraising costs covered by a credit card.

Much of that money was raised from a wide range of individual donors, unions, other Democratic politicians, and business PACs. He received $6,500 from S. Dale High, president of the High Foundation.

Sturla, 66, said he isn’t fazed by the money Weaver raised, especially in the past two months. He emphasized his belief that large financial contributions don’t equate to votes, and said Weaver’s lack of clarity about issues on the campaign trail will contribute to his win.

“(This is the only race) where I know less about my opponent after they’ve spent $60,000 or $70,000 compared to any other opponent I’ve run against,” Sturla said.

Much of the spending by both Sturla and Weaver has been on printed materials, digital advertising and websites, and the cost of feeding volunteers and hosting events to raise more money. Neither candidate’s campaign finance filing showed spending on TV or radio ads, and a review on Thursday of reports filed to the FCC by local broadcasters showed no purchases of ads by either.

Weaver has launched multiple digital video ads introducing herself to voters, stressing her background as a “wife, mother, social worker and school board member.”

Sturla, in turn, has spent heavily on digital ads criticizing Weaver for not being specific about her views on policy. He cited Weaver’s answer to a question from a WGAL reporter earlier this week on the topic of abortion. Asked if she describes herself as “pro-life” or “pro-choice,” Weaver responded, “I believe that there doesn’t need to be a difference between pro-life and pro-choice. I believe we can be pro-women and pro-child and work to care for the entire family and create policies that do that well.”

Carol Gifford, Manheim Township Democrats district leader, sees abortion as the most important topic this election and believes it will help Sturla win.

“April has tried very hard to not talk about where she stands on that issue, but we know where she stands,” Gifford said.

Gifford acknowledged Democrats have campaigned more vigorously for Sturla this year than in the past, which she attributed to the district’s new boundaries. Sturla represented a district mainly centered on Lancaster city, where Democrats hold a large registration lead, over his first 32 years in office. This year, he’s not only running against a potential Republican wave nationally but is also introducing himself to voters he’s never before represented.

Russ Walker contributed reporting for this story.