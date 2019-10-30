Cameras to catch speeders in Pennsylvania road-work zones

Speeders beware! You could be subject to a $75 fine or higher as Pennsylvania begins deploying speed-tracking cameras at high-traffic construction zones to reduce crashes and protect workers.

The cameras will snap photos of license plates in the zones when workers are present, and send either a warning or fine to motorists who exceed the work-zone speed limit by 11 mph or more.

During a 60-day pre-enforcement period that beings next week, the state will operate up to four automated camera systems at various work zones, the state Transportation Department announced Wednesday. Assessment of fines will begin early next year.

As many as 17 cameras could eventually be in use on major highways and the Pennsylvania Turnpike, a PennDOT spokesperson said. Data will be consulted to choose the most beneficial sites for the cameras.

The Legislature approved the five-year pilot program last year as a measure to reduce the number of crashes and save lives. The state Transportation Advisory Committee first recommended work-zone cameras seven years ago after conducting a study of the devices in other states.

“I think it’s long overdue,” said Frank Sirianni, president of the Pennsylvania Building and Construction Trades Council, which represents road workers. “It is so dangerous out there. Can you imagine working along a road where traffic is buzzing by you at 50 to 75 mph?”

Sirianni said he’d like to see more cameras in use, but added, “We have to start somewhere.”

Local crashes

From 2000 through 2018, there were 1,420 crashes in work zones in Lancaster County resulting in 13 fatalities and 38 serious injuries, according to PennDOT data.

The most recent work zone fatality in Lancaster County happened in June on Route 222, about two miles south of the turnpike interchange. Police said a tractor-trailer plowed into the back of a car, killing an occupant. The truck driver and six others were injured.

Meanwhile, Route 222 near Ephrata has been the site of multiple accidents this year during a bridge improvement project that has required lane reductions.

Warning signs

The vehicle-mounted cameras aren’t meant to catch speeders by surprise. Signs will alert motorists before they enter a construction zone where a camera is operating. Pennsylvania’s law also requires that warning signs be posted at a work site five days before camera monitoring begins.

Motorists may also check www.workzonecameras.penndot.gov for camera locations, updated weekly.

For a first offense, a speeder will get a mailed warning. A repeat offender will be fined $75. Those who are caught speeding three or more times will be fined $150.

Proceeds from fines will go to the state police, the state’s Motor License Fund, and to PennDOT and the turnpike to cover the program’s cost.

Maryland raked in almost $54 million in revenue from work-zone camera fines between 2013 and 2016, the Washington Post reported.

“Last year, 23 motorists were killed in a Pennsylvania work zone,” PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards said in a news release. “Through this program we are urging motorists to slow down and pay attention while driving, especially in work zones where roadway conditions can change on a daily basis.”