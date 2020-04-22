Maybe people are checking on older relatives and neighbors more frequently to make sure self-isolation doesn't become neglect.

Whatever the reason, the Lancaster County and state aging offices say calls have decreased during the coranavirus pandemic.

The county's office typically fields 200 to 250 calls of all types daily; now it’s handling about 120 to 150 calls, according to Lon Wible, director of the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

While the coronavirus has changed how the county’s office is operating to a degree, "COVID-19 is not preventing us from providing services," Wible said. "We are still here even though we are working remotely. We will be responsive to your calls."

Following mandates put in place by the state since the pandemic, Wible said, staff is now only to make in-person investigations of serious suspected physical or sexual abuse.

As of Monday afternoon, he said, there have been no such reports made.

To report suspected elder abuse, neglect: • To report suspected elder abuse to the Lancaster County Office of Aging call 717-299-7979. • To report suspected elder abuse to the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, call 800-490-8505.

Calls for help with food are up slightly, Wible said. The agency is referring some people to food pantries and connecting others with Meals on Wheels programs, of which there are eight in the county.

So far, he said, "there's not an influx that we're not able to handle — knock on wood," he said. He estimated the agency is providing about 700 meals daily to seniors, which is up about 20%.

And its providing five days' worth of frozen meals to about 200 people who would otherwise get some of their meals at senior centers.

In normal times, Wible said, the county’s eight senior centers might serve 500 to 600 people a day, providing not just meal options, but also socialization and exercising. Those centers closed March 13 and will remain so until further notice.

Now, he said, center managers are calling those people who might be particularly isolated without the centers.

Older people are often targets of scams, but while the state aging department doesn't monitors scams unless it gets reported as some sort of financial exploitation, spokesman Jack Eilber urged people to be cautious of:

• Calls or emails asking individuals for personal information to receive their COVID relief check.

• Calls, emails or mail claiming there's a problem with Social Security benefits if the recipient doesn't act right away.

• Calls, texts or even at home visitors offering COVID-19 tests and/or unapproved treatments.

"The advice we at the Department of Aging are sharing is that the best defense is to say 'no' if anyone contacts you and asks for your Social Security number, bank account number, credit card information, Medicare ID number, driver's license number or any other personally identifiable information by phone, in person, by text message, or email," Eilber said.

