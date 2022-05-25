A California man has been charged with contributing to a Lancaster man’s death two years ago by supplying him with toxic drugs, according to city police.

Chad Alan Hamaker Jr., 22, sold the fentanyl-laced drugs to 23-year-old Sheadan Fick in May 2020, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Fick was later found dead of an overdose in an apartment in the 300 block of West Lemon Street.

Police charged Hamaker, of Huntington Beach, California, with a single felony count of drug delivery resulting in death on Tuesday.

An attorney was not listed for Hamaker in court documents.

Fick’s girlfriend found him collapsed from an overdose and beyond help inside the apartment shortly after noon on May 29, 2020, police said. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office later ruled his death to have been caused by acute fentanyl toxicity.

Drugs found on a table near Fick were analyzed at a state police forensic laboratory and later determined to contain heroin and fentanyl, according to the affidavit.

Investigators began looking into Hamaker about a week later after discovering his phone number in Fick’s Apple Watch. Electronic data recovered from the watch showed that Fick had messaged, texted and called Hamaker numerous times during the evening of May 28 to arrange the purchase of drugs.

Fick called Hamaker at least 11 times in the late hours of May 28 and the early hours of May 29 to complete the transaction, police said. Several phone calls and hidden messages were also sent through Signal, an encrypted messaging app.

GPS data and cell-site records from Fick and Hamaker’s cell phones showed they met near a Days Inn in Wyomissing, Berks County around midnight, according to the affidavit.

Hamaker has not yet been arrested. A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Court records show Hamaker is also awaiting trial for several misdemeanor and summary offenses in Lancaster County, including charges of strangulation and simple assault stemming from 2018. He was previously sentenced to nine to 23 months of confinement and two years of probation in 2019 after pleading guilty to separate charges of strangulation and simple assault in Berks County.