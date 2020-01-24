A Caernarvon Township man, who in December pleaded no contest to the sexual assault of four young girls, was sentenced Friday to 38 to 76 years in prison.

David Stoltzfus Smucker, 75, appeared in court wearing a black coat with a dark blue shirt as he accepted his sentencing. He was brought into the courtroom in his wheelchair, carrying a straw hat.

The courtroom was at max capacity, and the crowd included Smucker's wife of 50 years, family and community members. Victim advocates were seated in the jury box.

David Smucker showed no remorse and issued no apology for the crimes, which he still denies.Sentencing judge said Smucker is the first Amish defendant in his courtroom who has denied responsibility.That denial has inflicted additional trauma on the victims, judge said. — Brett Hambright (@BrettHambright) January 24, 2020

Smucker was charged in March with two dozen felonies. In December, the prosecutors dropped four counts of aggravated assault as part of plea resolutions.

Police interviewed the four victims in December 2018, following a report of suspected child abuse from Lancaster County Children and Youth, court documents show.

The girls told police that Smucker had assaulted them when they were between 4 and 9 years old. Three of the girls said Smucker told them to keep the incidents a secret.

Following his arrest, Smucker was briefly in Lancaster County Prison before he was transferred to Whispering Hope, a Cumberland County rehabilitation facility for Plain sect men.

Smucker had a stroke three months before his arrest and injured his hip in prison from two separate falls, Sarno said.

After his sentencing, Smucker was immediately taken into custody. He will be taken to Lancaster County Prison.