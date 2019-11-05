A Caernarvon Township man charged with sexually assaulting four young girls is scheduled to plead guilty in December.

David Stoltzfus Smucker, 75, was charged in March with two dozen felonies, including one count of rape, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual assault of a child, four counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child and related offenses.

Smucker's attorney, Christopher Sarno, said at the time. Smucker had a stroke three months before his arrest and fell twice in prison, injuring his hip.

Sarno could not be reached for comment late afternoon Tuesday, but according to online court dockets, he is scheduled to plead guilty on Dec. 12 before Lancaster County President Judge Dennis E. Reinaker.

The girls told police that Smucker had assaulted them while they were between 4 and 9 years old, according to court documents. Three of the girls told police Smucker told them not to tell anyone what he did because it was a secret.

Police interviewed the girls in December following a report of suspected child abuse from Lancaster County Children and Youth.

Smucker was briefly in Lancaster County Prison, but is staying at Whispering Hope, a Cumberland County rehabilitation facility for Plain sect men.

The district attorney's office confirmed the hearing. The charges Smucker will plead guilty to aren't specified.