Caernarvon Township Fire Station 34 on Main Street in Churchtown has served as the township’s sole polling location for over 50 years.

The fire hall is centrally located for the township’s roughly 4,000 residents, which is a plus in terms of accessibility, at least on the surface. But one Caernarvon resident tells The Watchdog she has struggled to vote there since moving to the township two years ago.

The fire hall sits on a slope, which she called problematic as a senior resident because the slope is difficult to walk up and down for people who have mobility issues, as she does. The problem is exacerbated by the fact that everyone is asked to park in the back of the building, which means to get inside, voters must walk up the incline.

Senior citizen advocates say this isn’t a new issue for people with disabilities, and it’s not limited to polling places. Jennifer Garmen of Disability Rights PA, the state’s designated disabilities advocacy group, said accessibility problems exist everywhere even if most people don’t notice them.

“I think the thing to consider is the difficulties that people face when going into a polling location, if it’s inaccessible, are things that the disability community is facing every day. There are inaccessible public places everywhere throughout the commonwealth,” Garmen said.

While accessibility issues may be tolerated in some public spaces, the are unacceptable at the polls, Garmen said. Prompted by The Watchdog, county election officials have begun looking into a new polling place in Caernarvon Township to make voting easier for everyone.

State requirements

From the time voters set foot onto a voting site to the moment when their ballot are officially cast, there are a number of accessibility requirements that need to be met to deter voter disenfranchisement.

For drivers, there must be at least one dedicated handicap-accessible parking spot that makes room for wheelchairs to easily get in and out of a vehicle. An option in place of the parking spot is an accessible loading zone, where voters can be dropped off with quick access to the building.

Once inside the polling place, voters must have enough walkway space to freely navigate the building. The state’s polling place checklist even drills down to the type of doorknobs a building should have, so anyone can easily get in and out. (Note: Only pull-down and pull handles are permitted.)

The route to get from a vehicle and into the building also needs to meet state guidelines. For example, there should be no stairs, and the surface should be slip resistant. State rules also say the path to the building can’t rise more than 1 inch per foot. The county has not found the slope to the Caernarvon fire hall to be out of compliance in the past.

Christa Miller, the county elections chief, said staff members work with a location, like the Caernarvon fire hall, ahead of an election to make sure a site meets all requirements. Locations are evaluated by the elections board, she said, with voter complaints taken into consideration.

“We continuously evaluate locations to ensure that they are a best fit for the community’s needs as well as meeting requirements,” Miller said via email.

Garmen noted polling place locations may not be immediately accessible in their usual states, so the county can approve temporary modifications to make them work during elections.

What makes Caernarvon’s fire hall so tricky, Miller said, is the nature of the building as an emergency services headquarters. Firefighters need space in front of the building for their vehicles to easily dispatch in case of a fire, she said, which would be complicated by people parking at the more accessible building front.

At least 35 fire stations across the county are designated polling places.

A new location

Kathy Cubit, advocacy manager of the Philadelphia-based Center for Advocacy for the Rights and Interests of Elders, said election workers should go beyond the base requirements even if a polling site checks all of the accessibility boxes. If someone has a problem, she said, it needs to be addressed.

“People shouldn’t be disenfranchised, regardless if it’s a physical or sensory impairment, from voting. I think most people agree with that in concept,” Cubit said. “Sometimes the only location they can find in a particular area is not physically accessible.”

Improving accessibility could be further addressed in the future by the county board of elections. Lancaster County commissioner candidate Bob Hollister expressed an interest in doing more to acknowledge voter concerns during an April 27 forum hosted by LNP | LancasterOnline. County commissioners serve on the elections board during years they are not running for office.

“My dad’s 83 years old. He can’t stand very long in a polling line if he decides to vote in person, so we’ve got to be efficient about them,” Hollister said. “They’ve got to be convenient with plenty of parking and easy access to those polling locations. So, there’s a lot we need to do, and the commissioners have a responsibility to protect our democracy.”

Miller agreed the county is responsible for finding the best location for voters, even if the current one meets requirements, which is why the county is considering relocating Caernarvon’s polling site if the fire hall can’t make changes. A move is not definite, and Miller had no estimate on how long the change could take.

“We have to see if the current location is willing to make changes, if not we will find a new location over the summer for future elections,” Miller said via email. “It takes varied amounts of time to change depending on each location.”

Polling locations are changed with approval by the county election board. This year, nine polling place changes were made for the primary, mostly because the previous sites were not available for public use.

The changes are posted at the former sites and nearby locations to alert voters if they’re in the wrong place. However, these changes can stir controversy, especially in smaller communities where people become accustomed to voting in a specific location.

In 2011, Martic Township officials criticized the county when it changed its polling location from Mount Nebo United Methodist Church to Martic Elementary School. Martic supervisors at the time said they were never asked beforehand about the change, according to LNP | LancasterOnline archives, and that the school was not as accessible as the church. One official said many people got to the wrong spot and just went home without voting.

Today, Martic has switched back to Mount Nebo for one of its polling locations. The other is Bethesda United Methodist Church on Hilldale Road.

Caernarvon supervisor Terry Hartranft said he’s never heard complaints about the fire hall in the five decades it’s served as a polling site. He did note, though, that people could have someone drop them off if using the back parking lot is too difficult. If the county can find a better spot, Hartranft said, he wouldn’t mind the spot moving.

The township’s other two supervisors, Bob Lauffer and Terry Martin, did not respond to a request for comment left at the township building.

Advocates say voters should alert their county elections office anytime they run into voting barriers. Garmen also encouraged voters to contact Disability Rights PA, which will work with the county if voters don’t feel comfortable talking about issues themselves.

Notice problems?

