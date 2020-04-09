What: Caernarvon Township supervisors meeting, April 6.

What happened: Township supervisors approved several resolutions aimed at assisting residents during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Details: The board had made an emergency declaration during a closed-meeting March 19, but supervisors voted on the declaration a second time in order to approve it in a public setting. The board also adopted a list of mandatory health and safety guidelines for the township’s road crew and administrative staff. Additionally, the township will be making a $5,000 donation to CrossNet Ministries’ food pantry, which serves Caernarvon residents.

Phone meeting: The meeting was held online. Residents could join the call by dialing a designated telephone number. Everyone who joined the meeting was given the opportunity to share their comments or concerns with the supervisors.

Taxes: The board adopted a resolution removing the 10% penalty typically charged to property owners who are late in paying their real estate taxes. Supervisors also voted to petition the county not to proceed with the annual sale of properties that are behind in tax payments.

Quotable: “It is just a little bit of a courtesy to the residents who may be out of work,” said Chairman Bob Lauffer, referring to the removal of the penalty on late real estate taxes.

