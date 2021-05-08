With a hardhat atop his head, Kevin Erb stood at a project site Friday afternoon, gesturing to show off a field of newly planted greenery covering thousands of square feet in the middle of Lancaster city.

But the project engineer wasn’t leading a tour of the newest city park or community garden. In fact, he wasn’t even on the ground.

Erb was one of several construction officials to climb a ladder to the roof of a new fire station under construction on West King Street, where work is likely to wrap up by the end of the month.

There, they showed off what’s known as a “green roof,” according to Peter Egan, president of Caldwell Heckles & Egan Inc., the project’s general contractor.

The idea is that vegetation installed atop the building will help to soak up stormwater during rainy days, preventing it from washing into the city’s sewer system, said Matt Metzler, the city’s deputy public works director for construction and operations.

Preventing sewer overflows

That’s important because much of the city’s sewer system is combined, meaning that stormwater and wastewater flow through the same pipes.

And at times — often during periods of heavy rainfall — the combined volume of stormwater and sewage overwhelms the system, causing the raw, untreated mixture to overflow into the Conestoga River.

As a result, new construction in the city comes with a requirement of managing stormwater, and the fire station is no exception, Metzler said.

The green rooftop is designed to soak up that water, later releasing it slowly to the local sewer system, theoretically reducing the type of strain that causes overflows during heavy downpours.

That's according to Michele Deery of Riverbend Greenroofs, the company that grew the vegetation, called LiveRoof, and advised its installation.

It was actually installed on two separate roofs at the new station — a lower deck area outside of the firefighters' living quarters, as well as an upper roof at the very top of the building.

Resilient plants featured

The upper roof, Deery said, was outfitted with a non-native, cactus-like plant called sedum, which is known for its resiliency in both cold and hot temperatures and its ability to retain water.

“It sucks up water and it holds the water in its leaves just like a cactus would,” she said, explaining it also can multiply on its own.

“In general, it’s a really self-sufficient plant.”

The lower roof will get a combination of sedum and switchgrass, she said.

The plants are grown within dirt-filled trays that can be placed atop the roofs while avoiding vents and other rooftop infrastructure, Deery said.

Thousands of those trays were installed earlier this week, when contractors used a crane to lift three truckloads of the vegetation to the rooftop, said Andy Gotwols, project superintendent.

Altogether, the work took about 12 and a half hours, he said.

5,288 gallons of water

It’s not the first Lancaster property to get a green roof; they have previously been installed at other sites, including City Hall.

However, it is the first to be installed by Caldwell Heckles & Egan, Gotwols said

The West King Street station now has little more than 4,000 square feet of green rooftop, which should be capable of capturing 5,288 gallons of water in a storm that produces 1 inch of rain, according to figures shared by Metzler.

Deery described that as “a lot of stormwater.”

And that’s in addition to other on-site stormwater controls, Metzler said. All told, projections show more than 375,000 gallons could be captured annually at the fire station.

Building nearly finished

The green roof’s installation is one of the last steps toward finishing construction of the new fire station, which could be operational sometime in the next few weeks, Metzler said.

“We’re expecting that we will be able to take occupancy of the building by the end of May,” he said.

The larger, more modern building will replace an old fire station that used to sit on the site at 425 W. King Street. That old station was closed in February 2020 and later demolished to make way for the new construction.

Work was ongoing Friday.

City officials also have planned a near-identical project to demolish and replace another fire station at 333 E. King St. It also will get a new green roof, Metzler said.

On Friday, Gotwols said work on the East King Street station is set to begin shortly after the West King Street work is complete, but he could not give an exact timeline.

The cost of construction at both the east and west sites is about $12.7 million, Metzler said.

The green rooftops were built into that cost, he said, explaining they came at a price of $87,000 per station.

“The costs haven’t changed that much,” he said, referring to pre-construction estimates.