A bystander was hospitalized after being shot following an argument in East Petersburg on Sunday night, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Thalia Garcia Ortiz, 27, of Reading, was charged with aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a child. Rashaun Jamar Taylor, 28, also of Reading, was charged with discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a child.

Those charges stem from a prearranged child custody exchange that turned into an argument at a home in the 2000 block of Lawnwood Court at 8:22 p.m., police said. Ortiz and Taylor entered a Subaru Legacy to leave the area after the altercation became physical.

Ortiz then fired multiple shots from a 9mm handgun from the car in the direction of the home, according to the news release.

One of the rounds passed through a window and struck a woman, who police said was an innocent bystander who was visiting the residence.

Officers arrived at the residence the woman had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot to her hip, according to the news release. The woman was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment.

Authorities began searching for Ortiz and Taylor, who were later found a short distance away with the help of Manheim Township police at around 7 a.m., police said. East Hempfield police and the Major Crimes Unit of the Lancaster District Attorney’s Office also assisted.

The vehicle and gun involved in the incident were secured as evidence.

No other injuries were reported from the incident.

The details of the incident remain under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the NLCRPD Criminal Investigation Division by phone at 717-733-0965 or through CrimeWatch.

Ortiz and Taylor will both face preliminary hearings before Judge Briand Chudzik on June 14, court records show.

Information on Ortiz’s and Taylor’s bail statuses was not immediately available.