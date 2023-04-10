An indoor children’s play area will fill the retail space in Ewell Plaza next to what will soon be the new home of the Lancaster Public Library.

Busy Bodies Play Café, which has a location in the Shops at Rockvale, will be opening a second play café in the 4,500-square-foot retail on the north side of the new plaza in the 100 block of North Queen Street in downtown Lancaster.

Busy Bodies Play Café provides a space for interactive and creative open play for children up the 6 years old while also offering arts, crafts and music classes.

Busy Bodies Play Cafe is owned by Denise and Roy Evans, who created the business and opened their first indoor playground at Rockvale in January 2022, taking a 3,000-square-foot space near Cracker Barrel. A two-hour play session there costs $15 per child and monthly memberships are available. es said pricing may be increased in downtown Lancaster because free parking for customers will be included.

“We are so excited to bring Busy Bodies Play Café to the downtown Lancaster area,” Denise Evans said at a 10 a.m. event today in Ewell Plaza where their plans were unveiled for the café. “There are not a lot of toddler activities in the city. Toddlers need to get out.”

Originally from New York, Evanses moved to Lancaster about ten years ago. They operate Village of Love Early Learning Academy, a day care center in Lancaster city that prompted them to create their concept for a retail play center for children.

In downtown Lancaster, Busy Bodies Play Café will occupy the entire retail space under The Imperial Restaurant’s terrace on the north side of Ewell Plaza. An early fall opening is planned for the new Busy Bodies, which will include a café with coffee, soft drinks and pastries. Food options may be expanded through partnerships with downtown restaurants.

The Lancaster Public Library, which is closing its 125 N. Duke St. location April 19, expects to open at 151 N. Queen St. by the beginning of June.

Larry Cohen, executive director of the parking authority, said Busy Bodies Play Café fulfills the hope of finding a retail tenant that can be a complement to the library.

“When we envisioned the entire Ewell Plaza project, the parking authority wanted to provide an enhancement to the community in this space,” Cohen said. “Fortunately, there were many interested businesses that we evaluated over the last three to six months, but we agreed that Busy Bodies Café was the best match for us and the community.”

The creation of Ewell Plaza was overseen by the Lancaster Parking Authority. The five-year, $34 million effort renovated the area formerly known as Lancaster Square to create the plaza, a 325-space parking garage and the new retail spaces.

The renovation will also include the installation of colored aluminum tubing that will be hung vertically on the Christian Street Garage façade, overlooking the plaza. A $1.36 million bid for installation of that public art was approved last month by the parking authority board. The public art has sparked controversy over the design aesthetic as well as the price, which was originally supposed to be $600,000.

The plaza is named for Henry Norwood “Barney” Ewell, a Lancaster resident and sprinter who won a gold and two silver medals at the 1948 Olympics. A bronze statue of Ewell in a running stance is situated near the Queen Street side of the plaza. Created by sculptor Chad Fisher of York County, the statue was dedicated in November 2022.