An indoor children’s play area will fill the retail space in Ewell Plaza next to what will soon be the new home of the Lancaster Public Library.

Busy Bodies Play Café, which has a location in the Shops at Rockvale, will be opening a second play café in the 4,500-square-foot retail on the north side of the new plaza in the 100 block of North Queen Street in downtown Lancaster.

Busy Bodies Play Café provides a space for interactive and creative open play for children while also offering arts, crafts and music classes.

Busy Bodies Play Cafe is owned by Denise and Roy Evans, who created the business and opened their first indoor playground at Rockvale in January 2022, taking a 3,000 square foot space near Cracker Barrel. A two-hour play session there costs $15 per child. Monthly memberships are also available.

“We’re just here to serve families of our great city and we are thankful to be able to do it in a fun and meaningful way,” Denise Evans said in a press release about the new location, which was announced during a 10 a.m. event today in Ewell Plaza.

In downtown Lancaster, Busy Bodies Play Café will occupy the entire retail space under The Imperial Restaurant’s terrace on the north side of Ewell Plaza. A fall opening is planned for the new Busy Bodies, which will include an actual café with some food and drink offerings.

The Lancaster Public Library, which is closing its 125 N. Duke St. location April 19, expects to open at 151 N. Queen St. by the beginning of June.

Larry Cohen, executive director of the parking authority, said Busy Bodies Play Café fulfills the hope of finding a retail tenant that can be a complement to the library.

“When we envisioned the entire Ewell Plaza project, the parking authority wanted to provide an enhancement to the community in this space,” Cohen said in a press release announcing the new tenant. “Fortunately, there were many interested businesses that we evaluated, but overall agreed this was the best match with a business with a solid business background.”

The creation of Ewell Plaza was overseen by the Lancaster Parking Authority. The five-year, $34 million effort renovated the area formerly known as Lancaster Square to create the plaza, a 325-space parking garage and the new retail spaces.

The plaza is named for Henry Norwood “Barney” Ewell, a Lancaster resident and sprinter who won a gold and two silver medals at the 1948 Olympics.