The United States Postal Service is promising a smoother holiday season for its customers this year, but business owners who rely on timely shipping haven't forgotten last year’s chaos, and residents mailing cards and packages can expect longer delivery times and new fees.

“For the most part we’re using FedEx now,” said Doug Taylor, who co-owns and operates Manheim Township-based Taylor Chip Cookie Co. with his wife, Sara.

Lancaster County businesses like Taylor Chip that supply a lot of gifts for families during the holidays aren’t taking any chances this year when it comes to shipping.

Frustrated USPS customers experienced significant delays last year after newly appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy made severe cuts to service capacity in an effort to control costs months into the COVID-19 pandemic and ahead of busy election and holiday seasons.

“Last year, for a variety of reasons, we were overwhelmed and were not able to meet the demands of the nation,” the USPS CEO said Nov. 10 at a meeting of the agency’s governing board.

Despite last year’s issues, USPS expects a banner holiday season as more people rely on e-commerce and shipping gifts than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

To improve delivery times, USPS is installing 112 machines capable of sorting 3,500 packages per hour at its distribution centers nationwide. One was recently installed at its distribution center in Manheim Township.

“This machine enables us to process packages 12 times faster than the manual sortation we had to rely on in the past,” USPS spokesperson Paul Smith said in an email.

New facilities and equipment have boosted the system’s capacity and performance since 2020, DeJoy said at the Nov. 10 board meeting.

“We are ready!” DeJoy said of the peak season for USPS.

However, there are important changes in place that will have an impact on holiday mail and shipping.

In October, USPS started a new delivery times policy as part of a larger plan to cut costs. That means mail from Lancaster destined for most locales west of the Mississippi River will take four to six days to deliver, a Washington Post analysis found. Mail sent to the lower half of Florida will take four days.

Before the change, USPS had an expected delivery time to western states of three days from Lancaster.

Temporary price increases in effect until Dec. 25 vary widely, depending on shipping distance and the weight of the package. For envelopes and flat-rate packages via Priority Mail and parcel ground shipping, rates increased 75 cents. A package weighing between 21 and 70 pounds sent across the country costs $5 more than before.

The Postal Service is not the only shipper bracing for potential issues.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that UPS faces a big test in the coming weeks as it prepares for the busy holiday shipping season that will further challenge the global supply chain and shipping infrastructure.

UPS CEO Carol Tome had said she expects demand will outpace capacity, and that UPS will limit how much holiday package volume it handles to "control chaos costs" when necessary after enforcing limits last year.

FedEx is also anticipating a high volume shipping season and has said it is adding some surcharges for peak season, similar to UPS.

The lost mail and chaotic environment during last year’s holiday season caused a lot of stressful scrambling to replace those gifts, said Mandy Leggett, who runs Chapel Hill Forge in Conestoga. Leggett’s husband, Zad, a blacksmith, forges to-order fire pokers and other products for the company.

“We were reshipping things all the time,” Leggett said of the holiday rush last year. “We make everything one at a time, so my husband is out there remaking these fire pokers that take an hour or two to make. It was just a lot.

Leggett hasn’t given up on USPS, however. She said she’s relying on a service called Pirate Ship, which offers free mailing software and cheaper shipping rates from both UPS and USPS.

Leggett said heavy packages with two or three fire pokers together can be cheaper to ship with UPS. But with USPS, she said she can leave packages out for her mail carrier to pick up directly from her property.

An earlier deadline

The shipping challenges have forced businesses like Chapel Hill Forge to move up their cutoff date for holiday gift purchases that must be shipped.

Leggett said she’s eyeing Dec. 1 as the last day for orders, so that everything is sent out by Dec. 15.

This year’s mail-by dates for Christmas packages from USPS are Dec. 15 for Retail Ground, Dec. 17 for First-Class mail and Dec. 18 for Priority Mail. For those who like to live on the edge, Priority Mail Express’s mail-by date is Dec. 23.

Kitchen Kettle Village has leaned mostly on FedEx and UPS as well for its shipping this year, said Chris Dydo, the retail and restaurant center’s operations coach. Sellers at Kitchen Kettle Village ship an assortment of gifts like souvenirs, clothing accessories and baked goods.

The carriers have gotten deliveries to the right locations, Dydo said, though some customers have said their package was delayed a day or two.

Kitchen Kettle’s cutoff for Christmas orders will likely be Dec. 11 or 12, especially for the West Coast, where shipments have recently taken four to six days, “on a good week,” Dydo said.

Customers are already changing their own behaviors to fit the earlier deadlines, Dydo said.

“They're buying gifts already,” Dydo said. Holiday gift purchases have started to roll in about a week and a half earlier than normal, he said.

Parts and Labor

But wider logistical issues in the economy, from supply-chain delays to labor shortages have affected parcel carriers too, Dydo said.

Kitchen Kettle stocked up on shipping materials early to be prepared early, Dydo said. But suppliers have told him certain items are running short, particularly corrugated cardboard for boxes.

That has Leggett a little on edge as well, she said. Leggett said she bought steel early for forging their holiday products.

“So far, we've been able to get what we need,” Leggett said. “I hope that doesn't become a problem.”

USPS, UPS and FedEx continue to report labor shortages, particularly for drivers. That’s a concern for timely shipping as well, Taylor said, but Taylor Chip Cookie Co. has been able to staff up much more easily in recent months.

“Hopefully by the holidays USPS have found the right people, too,” Taylor said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.