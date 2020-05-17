'Business will never be the same:' Merchants face an uncertain future in downtown Lancaster

A push by some Lancaster County officials to reopen stores Friday came and went with most downtown shops still idled.

But with the forced business closures approaching the two-month mark, merchants abiding by Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown order are becoming increasingly worried about their own fate, as well as the future of what had been a vibrant retail and restaurant scene.

“Business will never be the same. I’ll never be the same,” said Marty Hulse, owner of Building Character and Madcap & Co. in the 300 block of North Queen Street.

During the shutdown, Hulse said independent shops face tough decisions about paying continuing bills while considering questions such as whether customers will be afraid to return to stores. While Hulse says he is committed to keeping his own stores open in the long run, he says the closures could be devastating for anyone who can’t manage continuing expenses without sales income.

“The longer this goes on, it becomes less about the business and more about the person who owns it,” he said. “It’s about the person who can’t afford a $1,200 mortgage and $650 monthly health care premiums.”

An uncertain future

With a lockdown in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, downtown merchants have been relying on a variety of assistance programs to pay their bills.

For In White, a bridal boutique at 18 N. Queen St., a loan through the federal Paycheck Protection Program has helped it pay employees and cover rent while the shop remains closed. The program provides direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll.

Mark Kendall, who owns In White with his wife, Shari, says he thinks the store is in a unique position to rebound quickly since weddings are typically being postponed, not canceled.

“All the business we’re not getting right now we expect to get when we reopen,” Kendall said. “We’re not like restaurants where people aren’t going to come back and eat three months of food in the first month.”

Zac Nesbitt, who manages Commonwealth on Queen, says possible limits on seating capacity for a reopening could worsen the outlook for restaurants dealing with months of lost business as well as customers who may be worried about eating out.

For example, only being allowed to operate at 25% seating capacity would mean less than 20 customers at a time inside the cafe at 301 N. Queen St.

“It won’t work at that point. It’s not a sustainable model,” he said.

Nesbitt, who also manages Altana at 26 E. King St., says that restaurant and night club has enough room for patrons to spread out across three floors but notes reopening there has its own challenges since patrons tend to cluster together.

Yet, for Nesbitt, starting back up early before Wolf lifts his closure order is a distraction since the governor may soon do it himself. Plus, he is more focused on July 1, when PPP loan money runs out and businesses are left to fend for themselves.

“I think the ones who are going to struggle the most are the ones who were struggling beforehand,” he said.

‘It’s frustrating’

As they await the signal to reopen, some Lancaster merchants chafe at being closed for health reasons when they feel they could safely operate their own shops.

Kendall says the bridal shop already has plans to go to an appointment-only model, while Hulse says once the checkout area can be revamped, the 10,000-square-foot area inside Building Character will make it easy to social distance while shopping.

And Scott Soost, who owns Tana Kaya with his wife, Sherry, says they could easily manage customers safely in the 800-square-foot women’s boutique at 305 N. Queen St.

“It’s frustrating because a lot of the mom-and-pop stores could possibly open (safely),” he said. “I personally feel there should be some leniency with that.”

Nevertheless, Soost says the recent push to reopen Lancaster County businesses early misses the point.

“If you want to focus on the governor being too restrictive and be mad at him, to a large degree that is misplaced. The whole world is in lockdown,” he said.

From bad to worse

While shutdowns have caused sharp economic declines everywhere, Rob Ecklin, a major commercial property owner in downtown Lancaster, says Wolf’s continued restrictions on Lancaster County businesses are worsening what will already be a bad situation.

“Downtown Lancaster as we knew it is not coming back. The question is how much of it can we keep, and how much of it will go away, and how long will it take to replace,” he said.

Ecklin, whose Ecklin Development Group owns 50 commercial properties concentrated in downtown Lancaster and the 300 block of North Queen Street, says his worst-case scenario calculations show half of his tenants not making it.

“We don’t know how many we’re going to lose, but it’s enough that it’s alarming,” said Ecklin, a longtime champion of downtown Lancaster who has been working on rent forbearance programs for his many independent shop owners.

Ecklin, who also owns the Griest building on Penn Square, says he was hopeful that the push to reopen some shops May 15 would allow his tenants to test the realities of the new marketplace in which customers might be fearful about shopping.

“The private businesses in the City of Lancaster should have that opportunity to decide how they go back to business with this unknown still out there,” he said. “This sheltering and staying home and not allowing any commerce to take place is taking away the dreams, livelihood and hard work of all these people.”

