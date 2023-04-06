Lititz residents, including many downtown merchants, turned out for the March 28 borough council meeting to voice support for the leader of the community organization that’s dedicated to supporting businesses and preserving Lititz’s historic downtown.

Venture Lititz has been criticized online by some community members who question the cost of operating the organization.

Patty Mazzei defended Venture Lititz, highlighting its promotion of the annual Italian Fest in Lititz Springs Park. Mazzei said Venture Lititz Executive Director Rebecca Branle was vital to the success of the festival and to the success of downtown Lititz.

“Let’s keep Lititz the coolest small town, not the cruelest small town,” said Mazzei.

The 50 or so attendees at the meeting gave Branle three standing ovations.

Gaylord Poling of Tiger’s Eye saluted Venture Lititz’s accomplishments, such as facade improvements, renovations and preservation of historic buildings like the Rudy building and the Wilbur factory, as well as the Lititz Fire & Ice festival and other events that draw people to Lititz for its shops and dining.

Poling noted that Lititz was named as the Coolest Small Town in America, marking it as a destination, rather than a drive-through town. “But that is still fragile,” he added.

“Every town needs a leader, and Venture Lititz is that leader. And every town needs a cheerleader, and that cheerleader is Rebecca (Branle),” Poling said.

Bill McMahon of The Savory Gourmet said that he could not imagine a vital Lititz without Venture Lititz.

“We have a thriving downtown and a thriving community,” said McMahon. “Hats off to Rebecca.”

But resident Linda Carson criticized Venture Lititz because of an incident last summer in which a woman who had set up a table with Bibles was asked to move from Farmer’s Market, because she was not an authorized market vendor.

Carson also criticized Venture Lititz’ mission to “enhance and sustain the social and economic vibrancy of the Lititz community,” saying that she did not think the organization should be involved in social issues.

Her husband, David Carson, said he believed Lititz Borough and Venture Lititz should be separate, to which Borough Council President Shane Weaver explained that they are separate organizations, both working in the best interests of Lititz Borough.

Todd Dickinson of Aaron’s Books said that Venture Lititz is a non-partisan organization that focuses on building a thriving downtown. He noted that there are no vacant storefronts in Lititz, like there are in many other small towns.

Mark Hough, who is vice president of Venture Lititz, echoed that, saying that the organization was not political and dedicated to caring for the vibrancy of the town. He invited the community to join Venture Lititz volunteers for the downtown cleanup on April 29.

“It is no accident that we have no empty storefronts,” said Weaver. “All who live in the community need to live together and support Lititz. That’s what makes Lititz special.”

Also at the March 28 meeting:

The Borough Council approved three special event and activity permits, including the Lititz Elementary School Spring Festival on June 2 at the school, the Lititz Pride Festival on June 17 at Lititz Springs Park, and the Lititz Lions Club Patriotic Parade on July 3 with a downtown parade and a concert in Lititz Springs Park.

Council also approved an ordinance to abolish the office of borough manager, following the retirement of Sue Barry after 38 years in the role. The responsibilities of borough manager will be divided between three current staff members, including Elijah Yearick as Managing Director of Planning & Development, Rob McFadden as Managing Director of Operations and Administration, and Kristen Brady as Finance Manager.

Lancaster County Commissioner John Trescot attended the Lititz Borough Council meeting to provide an overview of the county government and discussed the new jail project, which will replace the current jail with a larger facility.

More Lititz coverage:

Lititz Public Library Executive Director Ryan McCrory provided an update on the library programs, including Linked in Learning, the upcoming fundraising book sale in April, a summer reading program, the painting of a mural in the children’s library by Warwick High School art students, and much-needed expanded parking lot.

Pedestrian safety was a concern for Lititz resident Wayne Anthony, who reported that two persons were hit on Broad Street at Lititz Springs Park and that there are other places where pedestrians were at risk while crossing streets.

Resident Dennis Kready attended the meeting to express his thanks. Last month, objected to trees being removed from Warwick Woodlands. At the time, it was suggested that he contact Moravian Manor. Kready said he subsequently met with Moravian Manor President CEO David Swartley and was told that new trees will be planted.