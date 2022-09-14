Cindy Santiago drives on Naomi Avenue in East Hempfield Township often, and every once in a while runs into the same problem: bushes blocking her vision as she turns onto Elmwood Avenue.

Santiago said it’s a concern she’s had for years and worries the overgrown bushes could cause a serious accident as drivers pull out onto a road where drivers frequently speed.

The township’s Public Works director, Perry Madonna, noted the bushes are on private property. Each time the township receives a complaint about them, Madonna said letters are sent to the owner, who then has to address the problem within a few days.

East Hempfield can’t do more than that since it’s a private property, Madonna said, as long as the weeds are trimmed when needed — even if it’s an ongoing issue.

Santiago hoped the township could call for a permanent removal of the bushes, but Madonna noted he can only make suggestions to the property owner.

