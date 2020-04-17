The Red Rose Transit Authority is not doing enough to protect employees from COVID-19, according to the union that represents transit workers.

The head of the authority says he’s having trouble getting the equipment due to overwhelming demand.

The union wants masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfectant on every bus, Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1241 President and authority bus operator John Habanec said in a statement Thursday.

He also said the authority needs to stop overcrowding on buses by limiting capacity to 10 passengers, and it should implement a “No Mask No Ride” policy.

Beginning Monday, passengers boarding Red Rose Transit and Red Rose Access shared-ride buses will be required to wear masks as part of an order issued Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Department of Health. Those with a medical reason for not wearing a mask are exempt from the requirement.

Bus service ends before the state order goes into effect at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Lancaster County has 970 reported cases of COVID-19, according to the department of health. County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Thursday afternoon the county is up to 81 virus-related deaths.

A bus driver who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month has not returned to work because he was among several drivers who volunteered to be temporarily laid off in late March.

‘Doing the best that we can’

In his statement, Habanec said workers have been waiting for weeks for the authority to provide N95 masks.

“The masks we are using now have either been donated to us or have been made by our own members,” he wrote.

Habanec also said the reduced service schedule the authority began at the end of March has resulted in some trips being overcrowded. He said the authority must do more to reduce these trips to 10 passengers or less.

David Kilmer, executive director of the South Central Transit Authority, which oversees the Red Rose Transit and Berks Area Regional Transportation authorities, on Thursday said he added a second bus to routes that go to New Holland and Columbia after learning about morning crowding issues on each route. In addition, drivers are asked to request an additional bus if there are more than 15 passengers. Restrictions of any less people, he said, is “not doable.”

In response to Habanec’s requests for personal protective equipment, Kilmer said the authority is struggling to get supplies.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Like everybody else, I can’t get them,” Kilmer said. “I’ve had them on (back)order for six weeks.”

The earliest shipment of the supplies, he said, is in late April. He said the authority welcomes the donations of new masks.

“We’re doing the best that we can with what we can get,” he said. “And I’m sorry if that’s not good enough for them.”

The masks on order are not N95 masks.

‘We will weather this storm’

Amid the downturn in ridership and service, the South Central Transit Authority received $22 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Kilmer said $12 million is for Lancaster County service and $10 million is for Berks County service.

“It’s almost an entire year’s budget,” Kilmer said.

The money will be used for normal operating costs, as well as cleaning its facilities.

The South Central Transit Authority board voted Wednesday to spend $30,000 to fully sanitize facilities, according to Kilmer, including the Queen Street station, offices, and public restroom and waiting areas. The public restrooms will remain closed.

“We’re OK with the extra money that was provided,” Kilmer said. “We will weather this storm.”